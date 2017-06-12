I Promise To Stop Being A Jerky Jerk

Theresa May will appeal to her MPs to throw their weight behind her at a crunch meeting on Monday, as her future hangs in the balance after the Conservatives’ majority was wiped out in Thursday’s general election.
The prime minister is expected to signal to her parliamentary colleagues that she will run her government in a more collegiate, less controlling way, after sacrificing her two closest advisers, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy.
The problem is that people actually like controlling jerks to be in charge, as long as they're jerks to the right people (people who aren't me).