Monday, June 05, 2017
May
"Kids" (teens) are going to do the sex. Everybody knows this. Tell them how it works and how to prevent pregnancy and stop being
so weird about it.
In Texas, Abstinence-Only Programs May Contribute To Teen Pregnancies
All the prudery and "morality" that I got in my teens seems so ridiculous. I can't believe adults stick with this stuff. I mean, seriously, your brains are broken. Stop it.
Atrios
11:00
