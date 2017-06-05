Monday, June 05, 2017

"Kids" (teens) are going to do the sex. Everybody knows this. Tell them how it works and how to prevent pregnancy and stop being so weird about it.

In Texas, Abstinence-Only Programs May Contribute To Teen Pregnancies


All the prudery and "morality" that I got in my teens seems so ridiculous. I can't believe adults stick with this stuff. I mean, seriously, your brains are broken. Stop it.
by Atrios at 11:00