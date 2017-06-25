Maybe We Shouldn't Burn All The School Children

Controversial government proposals to relax fire safety standards for new school buildings as a cost-cutting measure are to be dropped by ministers in a major policy U-turn following the Grenfell Tower fire.
Though at least in the UK they're occasionally capable of learning.
Of course there are dumb and "bad" regulations but conservatives have decided that they're all just some liberal plot to sap the precious bodily fluids from rich people when, Actually, some of them are there so people are less likely to die in horrible fires.