No They Love It

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
Reasonably convinced that one of the strategies his lickspittles have tried to use to keep him off the twitter is to point to bad media coverage of it. They can't say "you look like a dumbass and it'll likely put us in jail" so they have to find some sort of "it's the fault of other people" reason to encourage him not to.
No it isn't good that the twittering makes the President of the United States - and therefore the rest of us - look like a dumbass - but I'm pretty sure that aside from that everybody, including the evil emm ess emm, loves it... Everybody except his lawyers and jailbound underlings...