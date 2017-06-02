Mexico is America's second-largest inbound tourism market, accounting for some 18.4 million visits in 2015. Just this year, experts predict 7% less visits from Mexico, totaling a $1.6 billion loss in direct economic spending by 2018, according to Tourism Economics, a research firm.
Friday, June 02, 2017
Open Season On Brown People
There are countries I won't visit because of tales of how overzealous law enforcement sometimes interacts with tourists. My perceptions might be wrong or out of date, but there are a lot of places I can visit if I happen to have the time and money so why risk it? The point is that it takes a long time to get rid of a reputation like that, and you'd be nuts to visit a country where unaccountable ICE agents might throw you into a van and take you to a detention center because you had a vaguely Mexican-sounding accent and forgot to bring your stamped passportto breakfast.
