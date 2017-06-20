Priorities

I have a small platform and can post as much as I want. Still some things attract my attention and some things don't. Not everything which attracts my attentions is super important. I hope that's obvious. Still, it's reasonably fair to judge me, to some extent, by the things I emphasize (not by one post, but by ALL THE POSTS).
And other people by the same standard.
(Of course some people have a niche focus and that is fine. The mating habits of the duck-billed platypus might not be the most important thing in the world, but there is nothing wrong with that being your thing. But if your focus is general politics, and you obsess about, I dunno, horrible college kids being mad that Charles Murray thinks black kids are genetically inferior, you are saying something about yourself. Something not good.)