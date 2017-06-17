Shit Is Fucked Up And Bullshit

Kensington and Chelsea Council has backtracked over its earlier claim that survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire could be rehoused outside the area.
It follows a statement from the authority that indicated victims may need to move out of west London to other parts of the capital.
A tragic fire puts an emphasis on the issue, but finding various ways to "rehouse" people in council housing or on housing benefit away from their neighborhoods (and their kids' schools) has long been an issue. Find an excuse to move them, then force them to move far away. In dense cities, a couple of miles is far away. Big cities are all collections of villages.