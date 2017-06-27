So Health Insurance Is Worthless Then

One of the more amusing things in the health care debate is well-insured people asserting that health insurance doesn't really help people. These are usually people who have, in one way or another, sold their souls for cushy jobs that include good health insurance and who would, if necessary, sell their souls just for the health insurance.
Because we all would, because that's where we are right now.
Hopefully someone amends the law so that employer-provided health insurance benefits must be optional. You can take the cash or take the insurance. Then we can see how many people refuse this unnecessary benefit.
(Health insurance is "worthless" in the sense of being a worthless economic activity, adding an expensive layer of middlemen and grifter executives which might destroy the economy, but it is certainly not worthless to have in the system we sadly have).