Sometime Next Year

GM and Lyft plan to begin putting self-driving cabs to the test sometime within the next year. According to The Wall Street Journal, the companies intend to put Chevrolet Bolts on the road in a yet-to-be-named city, where they'll actually be picking up Lyft passengers.
General Motors plans to deploy thousands of self-driving electric cars in test fleets in partnership with ride-sharing affiliate Lyft, beginning in 2018, two sources familiar with the automaker’s plans said this week.
JUNE 6, 2017 by: Leslie Hook in London
Ride-hailing company Lyft, Uber’s chief US rival, will begin its first pilot programme for self-driving taxis in Boston later this year in conjunction with nuTonomy, the autonomous car start-up.
