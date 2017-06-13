The End of Racism

The family of an African-American girl has taken steps to sue a South Bay school district, alleging she felt threatened after classmates posted a "kill list" on social media, court documents revealed Monday.
The civil complaint says the Fremont Union High School District was negligent because it didn't do enough to stop a Monta Vista High School student from being threatened. The alleged kill list threatened to kill or shoot all black students at the Cupertino school. The student suffered mental and emotional distress and was forced to transfer to another school out of fear for her life, the complaint says.
