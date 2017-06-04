They Believe

Fox viewers and other consumers of right wing media in this country really believe that London has "Muslim no go zones" where non-Muslims, including law enforcement, are too scared to go. Sometimes right wingers seize on some bullshit that I don't think they actually believe, they just repeat it as a tribal signifier and because they think it pisses off liberals. But they really believe the no go zone thing. It's hard to know where to start to discuss how "hilariously" insane this is, whether the lack of guns or the obscene London real estate prices literally everywhere, but they really believe it.
The rest of the world is a scary place.