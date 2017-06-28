Things That Don't Matter

If New York City - and perhaps the country following - goes into a recession it'll be because the powers that be - mostly Cuomo, but not just - didn't realize that quality of life for the great mass of people who depend on the subway matter a lot more than new convention center infrastructure or expensive bridge replacements for bridges that should never have been built in the first place.
5.6 million people ride the subway every day. You don't have to have The Math to understand that Uber ain't gonna replace that, even if people can afford to take it.
Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded, is a joke, until it isn't.