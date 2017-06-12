Trump is inviting his Cabinet members to go around the table praising him— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 12, 2017
Trump went around table listening to his Cabinet praise him— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017
Reince: “We thank you for the opportunity & the blessing…to serve your agenda” pic.twitter.com/3MPQq4CIiq
This is totally normal and not the kind of thing that people with dementia do.*
*My grandmother had dementia of some sort, and while she was not President and did not have a Cabinet, this was exactly the kind of thing she would do near the end.