What's Wrong With Theresa May?

I sorta got the "you're popular, call a snap election, keep your head mostly down for a few weeks so no one catches you doing anything stupid, then lock in a big win for 5 years" strategy. It turned out to be a very bad one, and that was obvious early enough that it was, well, obvious, but it made sense at the time. Then it failed. But the election's over, and her inability and unwillingness to talk to the great unwashed is increasingly bizarre.
That tomb in the sky will be forever Theresa May’s monument. Grenfell marks the spot and her visit marks the moment the last vestiges of her career were finally rubbed out. She made it her own yesterday by that fateful “visit” to a handful of senior fire officers, guarding her from any contaminating contact with the bereaved and newly homeless. Dead to emotion or empathy, she sealed her fate.
Don't you think she looks tired?