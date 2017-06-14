Wednesday, June 14, 2017
You Have To Admit He Has A Point
Rather obvious, but the reason that lots of people from "liberals" to conservative defend Charles Murray against the all powerful oppression of the black (and other) college students Murray thinks are genetically inferior, is because they basically agree with him. OK they may not go the full Murray - there are always those "more troubling bits" of the Bell Curve - but they basically think that African-Americans and Latinos failure to prosper in our glorious meritocracy is largely due to the fact that they're intellectually inferior. They might not quite buy into the "it's genetics!" idea (though some do), but they want it to be perfectly respectable to acknowledge the "truth" that Actually, black people are not as good as white people.
by Atrios at 12:30