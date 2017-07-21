Downing Street did not deny that free movement — under which EU nationals can live and work in any other member state without a visa — would continue for some time after Brexit.
In spite of reservations among Eurosceptic ministers that a “transition deal” could become semi-permanent, Mr Gove and fellow Brexiters have concluded it is unavoidable if British companies are to avoid the disruption of the UK crashing out of the EU in 2019 without an agreement between the two sides.
Asked about a free movement extension, Mr Gove, the environment secretary, said: “As we leave the EU we will have an implementation period which will ensure we can continue to have not just access to labour but the economic stability and certainty which business requests.”
Friday, July 21, 2017
Access To Labour
Hey, Michael, people aren't widgets.
