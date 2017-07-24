Also, He's Bad?

Anyway, I get that Le Pen is Bad and beating Le Pen is good and everyone Bad is apparently a stand-in for Trump (Voldemort, some bad guy on Game of Thrones I think?, the Home Alone robbers), but the National Front has, you know, never won, so beating it wasn't actually that big of an accomplishment. He's young and pretty and projects the image of having some book learning, so I guess that's refreshing. Macron is also kind of bad on economic policy, like cut taxes and remove labor protections and talk about things like Tom Friedman does bad, and so...
French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating has slumped by 10 percentage points this month, according to an Ifop poll on Sunday—the biggest decline for a new president since 1995.
The poll, published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, said 54 percent of people in France were satisfied with Macron in July, compared with 64 percent in June.