BERKELEY TOWNSHIP -- People hoping to visit Island Beach State Park this holiday weekend were not allowed in because of the state government shutdown Gov. Chris Christie ordered amid the state budget standoff in Trenton.
...
And here are exclusive aerial photos by NJ Advance Media showing Christie surrounded by wife, Mary Pat Christie, and others.
...
At that news conference, Christie was asked if he got any sun Sunday.
"I didn't," he said. "I didn't get any sun today."
When later told of the photo, Brian Murray, the governor's spokesman, said: "Yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today talking to his wife and family before heading into the office."
Monday, July 03, 2017
DGAF
Gotta respect it, really.
