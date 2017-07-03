Monday, July 03, 2017

Did They Believe This Or Was It Just Messina's Election Messaging

The mystery is whether people in the UK ever believed they could get whatever they wanted out of Brexit.

Theresa May’s government has changed its tune on Brexit, striking a more sober and realistic tone weeks after her disastrous election. Gone is the bluster that had prompted European Union allies to chide the U.K. for wanting to have its cake and eat it, too.

One-sided benefits of membership and none of the costs all because Italy would be desperate to sell prosecco to the UK. That was the line they were running with (and even if Italy was that desperate to sell them prosecco, 26 other countries have a veto...).
by Atrios at 11:00