President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it.
The meeting was also attended by his campaign chairman at the time, Paul J. Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Mr. Manafort and Mr. Kushner only recently disclosed the meeting, though not its content, in confidential government documents described to The New York Times.
Yesterday Trump Jr said the meeting was about adoption.— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 9, 2017
A few months ago he denied that a meeting like this ever happened https://t.co/zECebf5Wfc
And consider what the hell is going on in that White House where "three advisers to the White House" are happily sticking it to Uday or Qusay or whichever one he is.
Aren't Javanka White House advisers?