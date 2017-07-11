Fan Service

I've always rolled my eyes at the highly paid advice that Democrats just need to mention Jesus a bit more often or pepper their speeches with references to the joys of state fair fried foods or whatever. However, I also roll my eyes at the idea that Democrats should pepper their speeches with references to whatever it is liberals are supposedly into that week (and I think social media creates a distillation of this culture-of-the-minute which makes it too easy to get a sense of what that might be). It was never about rejecting a bit of biblespeak or nods to Red America, it was about the idea that this kind of cultural affinity signalling attracts people to politicians, or attracts more people than it alienates, anyway.