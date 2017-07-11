Light-rail riders concerned about their safety when using the system will soon see a boost in police presence across Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe.
Statistics tracked by contracted security of Valley Metro, the regional agency that coordinates the system, show a few dozen property crimes and crimes against people in the most recent fiscal quarter along the line, which has averaged about 1.4 million boardings each month this year. Crimes against persons were less than half of what they were the previous quarter.
The system, though, logged more than 2,500 incidents related to trespassing or open-container violations, including at park-and-ride locations. The nearly 30 percent increase over earlier this fiscal year reflects more thorough recording of people who are at the stations without using it for transit, according to agency security staff.
I'm not even sure what constitutes a trespassing violating, and open-container violations are just silly. Property crimes are annoying, but it's really only "crimes against people" that make a place "unsafe."