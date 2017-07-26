The Brexiteers are a bit like the geniuses they sent to Iraq to do things like set up a stock exchange. No idea what the real issues are or how to deal with them
.
Did anybody realise that the work needed to establish a new customs IT system was unlikely to be done in time, and what that would mean?
Was everyone already aware that UK airlines like easyJet would need to set up in the EU27 and Ryanair might move its planes to EU27 countries due to the UK leaving the Open Skies Agreement?
Well, some people knew, but they’re just experts, so have been largely ignored.