I Know What's In The Crazy Drawer

Sensing there could be resistance on Capitol Hill to raising the debt ceiling quickly, he reviewed past debt-ceiling fights. He also holds a weekly meeting with advisers about the government’s cash balance and debt issues.
One former Treasury official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive agency deliberations, said officials are now “brushing up on options in the ‘crazy drawer.’ ”
One reason it'd be hilarious if they do it is us crazy lefties were told that we were, in fact, crazy to suggest such a clearly illegal thing (it isn't) that the Federal Reserve would refuse it as a deposit (well I'm glad the Fed has the power to just make such judgments) and that it would be wrong because reasons.
And the consequence was, of course, MOOOOOAR AUSTERITY. Better poor than a hippie!