I've Screwed The Pooch, Who Else Wants Some Blame

Theresa May will call on her opponents to "contribute, not just criticise" on her first anniversary of becoming Prime Minister— Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) July 9, 2017
Brexit was dumb idea, but Brexit has been run just like the Bushies ran Iraq after the invasion. You know, questioning the patriotism of critics, claiming that any failure is just due to a lack of people clapping loud enough. And now they're demanding that critics help them unshit the bed.
It doesn't make it any more moral, of course, but at least we mostly did Iraq to Iraqis (others then money and US soldiers of course, minor things). Brexit is just like pounding a hammer into your face and then when someone tries to get you to stop you demand they help you keep hammering.