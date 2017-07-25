Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Liberal Dreamboat

Beating Le Pen, like everybody does always, is good. Stop swooning for the guy.

The French president Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for cuts to housing benefits, just as his popularity has dropped in polls.

A row erupted on Monday after the government announced it was going to cut a particular type of housing benefit by five euros a month in a move affecting millions of French people – including many living below the poverty line.

Cutting 5 euros a month is almost a bigger dick move then throwing everybody off the system. It isn't even some highminded (if bad) reform, it's just cruelty for the sake of cruelty. Stick it to the poor.
by Atrios at 15:30