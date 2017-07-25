Liberal Dreamboat

The French president Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for cuts to housing benefits, just as his popularity has dropped in polls.
A row erupted on Monday after the government announced it was going to cut a particular type of housing benefit by five euros a month in a move affecting millions of French people – including many living below the poverty line.
Cutting 5 euros a month is almost a bigger dick move then throwing everybody off the system. It isn't even some highminded (if bad) reform, it's just cruelty for the sake of cruelty. Stick it to the poor.