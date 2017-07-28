Friday, July 28, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg For President

I do not like these people who are critical of America's greatest man, and America's most generous giver of campaign consultant salaries.

“Here” is just a few miles from Zuckerberg’s five-house compound in Palo Alto and mere blocks from Facebook’s sprawling Menlo Park headquarters. Here, on a quiet street of modest bungalows, Nicole and her husband Victor, who also works at a Facebook cafeteria, live in a two-car garage with their children, aged nine, eight and four.

“He doesn’t have to go around the world,” said Nicole. “He should learn what’s happening in this city.”
