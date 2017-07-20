Planet Stupid

"So, literally, you’ll have bridges all across the New York City area that are choreographed — nothing like this has been done on the planet,” Cuomo told reporters in January.
Now, amid daily reports of infrastructure failures and the governor’s sliding poll numbers, the Cuomo administration will not even say how much the lighting scheme will cost — except to dispute early, internal estimates it could cost more than $350 million — or where that money will come from.
“This is definitively NOT being paid for by the MTA,” emailed Cuomo spokesman Jon Weinstein.
Nothing wrong with a bit of public art, but this is some sort of weird "can't Superman fight a giant robot spider?" obsession. 350 million for some fucking bridge lights when the collapsing subway is about to collapse the city.
A lot of money in NYC real estate. Some of those landlords have to understand (maybe not!) that as the subway goes, so does their property values...