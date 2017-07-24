Pseudo-public spaces – large squares, parks and thoroughfares that appear to be public but are actually owned and controlled by developers and their private backers – are on the rise in London and many other British cities, as local authorities argue they cannot afford to create or maintain such spaces themselves.
Although they are seemingly accessible to members of the public and have the look and feel of public land, these sites – also known as privately owned public spaces or “Pops” – are not subject to ordinary local authority bylaws but rather governed by restrictions drawn up the landowner and usually enforced by private security companies.
Monday, July 24, 2017
Pseudo-Public Space Is Bad
In part because it seems like we will never, ever create more truly public spaces again, and the ones we have are likely to be eroded.
by Atrios at 11:00