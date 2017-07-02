Road Raging

It was during the peak of the homebound commute, witnesses said, that they saw a dangerous “cat-and-mouse game” in which two motorists were jockeying for positions on a quarter-mile stretch of highway where two lanes become one.
When it was over, an 18-year-old college-bound Chester County girl was dead, her family and friends were devastated, and a nationwide manhunt had begun for the driver of a faded red pickup who shot and killed Bianca Roberson in what police said was a road rage murder.
People are bad at distances, so a "quarter-mile stretch" is basically a merge lane on a highway, 15 seconds at 60MPH, 30 seconds at 30MPH, hardly enough time for a "game" just a typical "let me in the lane before I crash, asshole."
...and he turned himself in.
#BREAKING: David Desper, 28, turned himself in at 2 a.m. and is facing murder charges in road rage killing of #BiancaRoberson. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fB0KxhiFjL— Anita Oh (@anita_oh) July 2, 2017