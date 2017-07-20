So What Are We Going To Do About It

When one points out that black turnout in the 2016 election was lower than the 2012 election, many people respond by saying "it's the vote suppression!" Maybe it is. Certainly didn't help! And efforts aimed at voter suppression, especially but not just the suppression of black voters, are evil no matter who they benefit. I don't support trying to prevent likely Trump voters from voting, either (and, it must be said, because BOTHSIDES, there are absolutely no efforts to reduce voting/voter registration by likely Republican voters).
So, uh, what are we going to do about it? If the thing standing between loss and victory for Democrats is the fact that it is difficult (for a variety of reasons) for black people to vote, then what are the people with the big campaign bucks planning to do about it?
I'm not saying there are no efforts to fight this stuff, but ultimately on election day... and the month before election day... gotta get people registered and gotta get them to vote. And if there are hurdles, gotta find ways to get people over them. The legal/political battles before that are important, but when it's time to vote...