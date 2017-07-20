Thursday, July 20, 2017

That's The Point

You don't have to agree with the dirtbag left to understand that's precisely their point.

Over the phone, Chait—who, by the way, does not identify as a neoliberal—explained to me that internationally, the term is used to "sharply delineate socialist versus non-socialist, or socialist versus capitalist." The way he understands it, in the United States, "the major weakness in the term 'neoliberal' is that it encompasses the majority of all sides in a political debate." In other words, it's become so broadly defined that it arguably describes both of the major political parties in America.
by Atrios at 10:00