Wednesday, July 05, 2017
This Is A Problem
We have a too powerful executive which means that the executive matters, and while I didn't like the idea that during some of the Bush years Cheney was (to some degree, not entirely) the "real executive" or at least operated as a surrogate one, it did mean there was a second person by the phone in case George choked on a pretzel or something (oh, wait, that happened). I don't know who number two is in this administration when Donald wanders off. Yes, technically it's Pence, but it isn't clear that it actually is Pence...Probably it's a bunch of scheming backstabbing idiots who think being president means coming up with the best memes to do Twitter owns.
by Atrios at 12:57