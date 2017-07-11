Too Stupid To Guess

Rampant speculation among WH advisers about who leaked on Don Jr to NYT..evidence-free blame shooting in all directions...no trust in there— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 11, 2017
The problem with even trying to guess what's going on is that these are all the world's stupidest people. You can't try to reason through any logical scenarios because there is no logic. They have all acted against interest so many times it's hard to imagine any of them accidentally acting in their own interest, so trying to think who might benefit is a waste of time.