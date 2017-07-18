Trust, It Is Breached

President Donald Trump's top legislative priority was dealt a potentially fatal blow Monday night as two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the party's health care overhaul.
Even before Lee and Moran's announcement, there were increasingly urgent signs that the GOP's 52-seat majority was too fragile to pass the bill, which would scale back Medicaid spending and Obamacare's insurance subsidies. The vote was already delayed because of McCain's surgery, and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had fumed that McConnell had committed a "breach of trust" in selling the bill to moderates.
Dead, but of course, not dead yet...