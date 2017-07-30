What Would A Benevolent Dictator Do

Being president or controlling Congress (or both!) is complicated. We don't have a parliamentary system in which the PM mostly (with some internal consensus wrangling) controls what happens. It's complicated. Everybody gets to pass the buck. Presidents get to pretend they would like things to happen if only Congress...Democrats pretend they would like things to happen if only Blue Dogs... you get the idea.
I would actually love for an ex-president (Obama, Clinton), or an ex-presidential candidate (Clinton), to write the book, "If I were your benevolent dictator..." I'd like an honest one, of course, but even a slightly less than honest one would be interesting!