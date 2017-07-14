Friday, July 14, 2017

Why I Care About Self-Driving Cars

They have ways of dealing with the pesky human driver (and probably pedestrian) problem...

Highways may see lanes dedicated to autonomous cars. San Jose officials already are considering a driverless lane leading to the city’s airport.

City centers may “geofence” downtown areas during certain hours to ban human drivers or charge them a toll, the way that London now slaps a congestion charge on vehicles in its central district during weekday working hours.

Ban all the cars as far as I'm concerned, but why just human drivers? Why a special lane to the airport?

BECAUSE THEY WON'T WORK OTHERWISE

by Atrios at 11:00