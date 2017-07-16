In newly filed campaign disclosure forms, President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign committee has disclosed that it paid a $50,000 retainer to criminal defense attorney Alan S. Futerfas who represents his son Donald Trump Jr. The timing of the payment is certainly raising eyebrows. Trump claimed he found out about the controversial meeting his son held with a Kremlin-linked lawyer around the time the New York Times first reported it, but the payment to Trump Jr.’s lawyer was made eleven days before.
Sunday, July 16, 2017
Why'd He Need A Lawyer And Why Is The "Campaign" Paying For It
Admits it's a campaign issue and also that they just aren't so super rich (we knew).
by Atrios at 09:30