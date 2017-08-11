Actually, Bad Things Are Good

Once upon a time it was pretty uncontroversial around certain fringe parts of the internet to suggest that maybe Debbie Wasserman Schultz was a bad member of Congress, a bad spokesperson for Democrats on the teevee, and a very bad head of the DNC, a job which in some ways is not all that important but also involves controlling hundreds of millions of dollars. Then Bernie supporters (agree with them or not) got mad at her, and suddenly she became Good to some people.
Even if the Bernie supporters were wrong about why she was bad, she was, actually, bad.