Also He's A Coward

President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion.
The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time.
...and a twist! These people are all hilarious. I mean, except for the destroying the world part.
Steve Bannon just told me he resigned from the White House two weeks ago @POTUS #Bannon— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 18, 2017