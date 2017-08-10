America Is The Greatest Country In The World Because ______

Can you fill in the blank, snark free? I mean, like, what are we doing right that most comparable nations (I don't really know what we call that group anymore. The Group Of NotPoor Nations I guess).
I am not being snarky. I think 30 years ago it would have been easy to fill in that blank. Maybe people would have put slightly wrong things in there (we have FREEDUM AND THEY DON'T or whatever), but they wouldn't have been completely insane. Now?
I cannot tell you what to write, dear commenters, so I cannot stop you from your jokes, but I actually mean this as a serious question.