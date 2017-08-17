About 1.6 billion kronor ($200 million) of coins will soon be worthless in Sweden. A charity is now urging people to dig these out from between sofa cushions, kitchen jars or wherever they’re hidden to create Sweden’s biggest piggy bank for needy kids.
Amusing But Unimportant Story
In...1999 I traveled to Sweden for a conference. My father had a bunch of coins...I dunno, maybe 20 bucks worth, in theory... I took them. I tried to pay for my hovercraft trip (hovercrafts are cool) from Copenhagen with them and the fare taker laughed at me because they were coins from the 60s and then just took them because he felt sorry for me and thought they might be worth collectible money. Inspired by, but not ultimately related to this story:
