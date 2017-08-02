Wednesday, August 02, 2017

And It Isn't Even Fryeday

I don't remember how much this story made an appearance on this sucky blog, but it's hilarious.

McFarland was first arrested on June 30 on charges that he defrauded investors who bought a $1.2 million stake in Fyre Media. Authorities said McFarland provided false documents which inflated Fyre’s revenue. “William McFarland promised a ‘life changing’ music festival but in actuality delivered a disaster,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim alleged in a statement at the time. McFarland is currently free on a $300,000 bond.

The plea talks were revealed in a government request for a 30-day delay in the case. McFarland’s counsel, Randall W. Jackson of Boies, Schiller and Flexner LLP, consented to the continuance, according to the filing. Jackson and a spokesman for Kim, Nicholas Biase, declined to comment. McFarland has yet to formally respond to the charges. He could face years in prison if convicted.
