McFarland was first arrested on June 30 on charges that he defrauded investors who bought a $1.2 million stake in Fyre Media. Authorities said McFarland provided false documents which inflated Fyre’s revenue. “William McFarland promised a ‘life changing’ music festival but in actuality delivered a disaster,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim alleged in a statement at the time. McFarland is currently free on a $300,000 bond.
The plea talks were revealed in a government request for a 30-day delay in the case. McFarland’s counsel, Randall W. Jackson of Boies, Schiller and Flexner LLP, consented to the continuance, according to the filing. Jackson and a spokesman for Kim, Nicholas Biase, declined to comment. McFarland has yet to formally respond to the charges. He could face years in prison if convicted.
Wednesday, August 02, 2017
And It Isn't Even Fryeday
I don't remember how much this story made an appearance on this sucky blog, but it's hilarious.
by Atrios at 10:30