Bad Mitchy

The tweeter is spending his vacation saying nasty things about the Senate Majority Leader. It's funny to watch and I can't think of any actual strategy (I know Trump has no strategy but sometimes his people push him into one) other than "NOT MY FAULT NOT MY FAULT."
The larger question is what happens when more Republicans realize the obvious - that Trump will take all the credit and give them all the blame every time, quite often not even having any idea when something good or bad (from his perspective) has happened. How much shit will they eat?
Pretty sure the answer is: a lot of shit.