Friday, August 18, 2017

Do They All Take Cocaine?

Just asking, of course. The endless puffing out of the chests, WE WILL OWN YOUR ASSES ON TWITTER kind of stuff that hasn't been seen since the glorious warblogger era when the Keyboard Kommandos all enlisted and typed furiously for victory.


Cernovich made the claims that he’d release a series of “scoops” if Bannon is officially pushed out of the White House on an eleven-minute, self-recorded Periscope Thursday night.
“If they get rid of Bannon, you know what’s gonna happen? The motherlode. If Bannon is removed, there are gonna be divorces, because I know about the mistresses, the sugar babies, the drugs, the pill popping, the orgies. I know everything,” said Cernovich.
“If they go after Bannon, the mother of all stories is gonna drop, and we’re just gonna destroy marriages, relationships—it’s gonna get personal.”

Hey, sure, but...I doubt it.
