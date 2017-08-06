NEW YORK — Phish announced its 13-show run in New York with a video in January that showed giant doughnuts rolling through the city.
That got Felicia D’Ambrosio’s phone buzzing, with calls from friends hoping that might mean a role for the Phish superfan and co-owner of a Philadelphia doughnut and fried chicken shop that had made doughnuts dedicated to the band in the past.
“Well, no, I don’t want to work on Phish tour,” thought D’Ambrosio, who has been to more than 100 shows.
Then came the request. From the band.
Time to make the doughnuts.
Dreams Do Come True
I know Felicia a little bit and this is just a cute story.
