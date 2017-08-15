Everybody Get Woke

One bad thing about the Bush era - because of 9/11 and war, I think - was that most people with platforms were a bit shy about talking about how our president was a bad human. It's a distant memory now, but the Bushies were good at equating criticism of Bush with criticism of Amurka. There were a few years when it was "controversial." Hi Dixie Chicks! Anyway, years ago I doubt I would've chosen Seth Meyers as "wokest white guy on late night television" in my fantasy talk show host league, but he's doing pretty well..