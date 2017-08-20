"Republicans in Congress, the highest of intelligence officials, the highest of military officers in our country, leaders of the business community -- all of whom have dealt with the White House, and many of them dealt personally with Donald Trump -- have come to believe that he is unfit for the presidency," Bernstein told CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday.That's a big story! Probably bigger than "oh boo hoo nobody will ever talk off the record with Carl Bernstein again."
He said those people are "raising the very question of his stability and his mental fitness."
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Everyone Else Should Be A Hero
We can question the efficacy of speaking out, but I'm pretty sure the largely silly norms of journalism (conventions that make it work, not exactly commandments on a holy tablet) are less important than the fate of the nation. If all those people think this and are not saying it, maybe you should tell us who they are and why specifically they think it? It's pretty important!
by Atrios at 20:06