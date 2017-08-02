It Matters

I'm all for comedy. We gotta laugh at the shitshow. I am not against it in any way!
I am against the weird "OMIGOD WHO WILL SNL GET TO PLAY THE LATEST TRUMP HIRE?!?!?!??!" conversation that happens regularly. In the first place, SNL, at its best, is rarely that good (sometimes!). Second, while we all need to laugh, that the first response is "how can this be funny???" is a weird one.
Also, politics as reality show is how we got Trump. The liberal version actually isn't any different. The West Wing is also how we got Trump.
The funny is good. The funny can be funny! But it isn't a sitcom.