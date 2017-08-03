Washington (CNN)Federal investigators exploring whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russian spies have seized on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving their probe forward, according to people familiar with the investigation.
The web of financial ties could offer a more concrete path toward potential prosecution than the broader and murkier questions of collusion in the 2016 campaign, these sources said.
Thursday, August 03, 2017
It's Always About The Money
That's always what clearly spooked Trump, but he was too dumb to understand the other stuff provided the way in.
by Atrios at 16:08